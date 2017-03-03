Cyndi Lauper puts activist spin on her classic song in new Omaze T-shirt collaboration

Share

The star wants to achieve "equality and justice for all"

Iconic singer Cyndi Lauper is using her classic 1983 hit Girls Just Wanna Have Fun to support social activism.

The Grammy-winner has teamed up with fundraising platform Omaze to create T-shirts and sweatshirts with the words 'Girls Just Want To Have Fundamental Rights' emblazoned on them in honor of Women's History Month.

She plans to put proceeds from the sale of the clothes to good use by helping to generate funding for women's health charity Planned Parenthood and her own True Colors Fund, which she co-founded in a bid to help end homelessness among lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) youth.

The 63-year-old was inspired to lend a helping hand after marching with activists on 21 January (17) in her native New York City as part of the worldwide Women's March.

“As I marched down the streets of New York City in January amongst a beautiful array of people of every sex, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, and nationality, I was blown away to see so many people embracing the message of 'Girls Just Want To Have Fundamental Rights’ on their handmade signs,” Cyndi tells WENN in a statement. “Seeing this anthem continue to empower so many people to speak out and get involved, I was inspired to find new ways to further spread this powerful message of equality and justice for all.

"I am hopeful that this T-shirt will raise much needed funds to support the important work of Planned Parenthood and the True Colors Fund.”

Fans can purchase one of Lauper's Girls Just Want To Have Fundamental Rights T-shirts or sweatshirts online at the Omaze website for $25.

