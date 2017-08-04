Cynthia Nixon 'planning run' for New York governor's office

Share

The Sex and the City actress is mulling over competing against current state leader Andrew Cuomo.

Actress Cynthia Nixon is reportedly considering campaigning to become the next Governor of New York.

The former Sex and the City star has played major political figures onscreen in the past, such as famous U.S. First Ladies Nancy Reagan and Eleanor Roosevelt, and now it appears she is mulling over the idea of becoming a politician in real life.

The Wall Street Journal reports Cynthia is currently contemplating a primary election run in 2018 against incumbent New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat who assumed office in 2011.

Nixon will compete against other Democratic challengers such as Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner and former state Senator Terry Gipson, should she join the race for Cuomo's seat.

She has been an outspoken critic of her potential political rival, previously slamming Cuomo for his education policies.

"Basically, Governor Cuomo is shortchanging the children of New York state," Nixon said on chat show The View. "He is not against public schools but he doesn't like to pay for them."

The 51-year-old screen star has been a local political activist for years, with her primary focus dedicated to educational issues on a state and city level.

Billy Easton, the executive director for teachers' union coalition Alliance for Quality Education, has worked with Nixon extensively in the past and believes she would be a fine candidate for the governor's office.

"She's an out-of-the-box candidate with progressive credentials who would excite people," he shared. "She's the sort of unusual suspect who actually excites people in this moment of time."

Representatives for Nixon, who is also an equal rights campaigner, have yet to comment on the report.

