Dakota Johnson cut back on social media after feeling ‘exploited’

Actress Dakota Johnson’s desire to tell stories is the “fire” behind her creativity.

Dakota Johnson dialed back her social media use when it started to make her feel “vulnerable”.

The actress was catapulted to super-stardom when she landed the role of Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades of Grey, and has gone on to nab parts in Black Mass and A Bigger Splash.

But in spite of her international recognition, Dakota is careful to avoid oversharing her life with her 1.5 million Instagram followers.

“It was making me feel like I was being exploited – only by myself,” she told Glamour magazine. “And I felt so raw and vulnerable, and it was all my own fault. Which is why I don’t get the need to offer up information about myself to strangers. I couldn’t care less what models are doing on Instagram.”

Dakota explains that she is fine with taking on characters in movies, but sharing anything else about her personal life is “way too much”. The 27-year-old adds that her screen personas often mean that men find it intimidating to approach her.

“I don’t think I’m a very intimidating person, so I think anyone who took the time to talk to me would very quickly realize what I am… Well, just a goof,” she smiled.

Meanwhile, Dakota also shares that she’s not too worried about being offered roles that appeal to her sensibilities as she plans to make the films she wants to see herself. The brunette beauty has a production company and hopes to take on a range of challenging projects.

“Everyone is out for box office numbers: I mean how many superhero movies are they going to make?” said Dakota. “So, I guess being able to create my own stories is the fire beneath my creativity – and that will probably end up being the biggest way my life has changed since Fifty Shades.”

© Cover Media