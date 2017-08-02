Dakota Johnson dazzles in whimsical Gucci perfume campaign

Share

Actress Dakota Johnson stars alongside model Hari Nef and photographer Petra Collins in the campaign for Gucci Bloom.

Dakota Johnson models a range of whimsical looks in newly released images for Gucci's latest perfume.

The How to Be Single actress has been tapped to star in the campaign for Gucci Bloom, the first fragrance designer Alessandro Michele has created for the Italian luxury brand since he was named as creative director back in 2015.

In images rolled out on Instagram on Tuesday (01Aug17), Dakota is seen posing in a lush garden wearing head-to-toe eclectic Gucci garments, and is flanked by models Hari Nef and Petra Collins.

"The vision of the campaign is the idea of urbanity and how scent can be a way to travel somewhere that does not exist, that is purely imagined, it's a surreal idea of wearing a garden," Michele said in a statement.

In one image, Dakota is seen walking through an overgrown garden and wearing a green satin bomber jacket and jeans, while another photo sees her enjoy a cup of tea with Hari and Petra, who are outfitted in a pink printed dress and black sweatshirt and jeans.

In another shot, the pale pink Gucci Bloom bottle is nestled next to Petra, who is seen lounging on the grass while surrounded by pink flowers. The images were shot by Glen Luchford in New York, and in addition to the stills, a teaser video of the TV campaign has also been released online.

Gucci Bloom has been blended by master perfumer Alberto Morillas, and is said to capture "the rich scent of a thriving garden filled with an abundance of flowers." The fragrance has a base of tuberose and jasmine, and is combined with Rangoon Creeper - a unique flower discovered in South India.

Gucci Bloom eau de parfum 100ml is priced at $124 (£94).

