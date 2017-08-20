Dakota Johnson follows no-frills skincare regime

Dakota Johnson
Posted by Cover Media on August 20, 2017 at 11:30 am
Actress Dakota Johnson’s mother Melanie Griffith always wears the same "comforting" perfume.

Dakota Johnson abides by a very minimalist regime when it comes to skincare.

The actress rose to superstardom after starring in movie Fifty Shades of Grey, and showed her more serious side in dramas such as Black Mass and A Bigger Splash.

While Dakota has access to just about any product on the market, she admits that she can't be bothered with complicated routines when it comes to her skin.

"I truly have the simplest routine: I wash my face in the morning and at night, then moisturize; during the day I add sunscreen," she told Glamour.com. "Right now, I’m into Lancer products."

The 27-year-old avoids wearing make-up when off-duty, but she will put on a little concealer, lip color and mascara on if she's going to meet friends. Dakota also has a top trick for applying mascara that her grandmother Tippi Hedren once taught her.

"(She) told me that if you hold the mirror down low and put the mascara on while looking downward, you will get the most coverage from the base of the lashes to the tips. And, of course, she’s right! She’s a f**king movie star; she’s a legend!" she grinned.

Meanwhile, the brunette beauty counts eye drops as a beauty bag staple, alongside a bottle of her favorite perfume, Gucci Bloom.

Dakota is the face of the new fragrance, which features a base of tuberose and jasmine, and is combined with Rangoon Creeper - a unique flower discovered in South India.

"I prefer floral scents to ones that are musky. Right now, I’m wearing Gucci Bloom; it’s very floral, so I love it. My mother (actress Melanie Griffith) has worn the same perfume my entire life, and that’s very comforting to me," the star added.

© Cover Media

