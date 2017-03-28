  • Home
Dakota Johnson kickstarts vintage trend for summer 2017

Dakota Johnson
Posted by Cover Media on March 28, 2017 at 4:00 am
Vanessa Hudgens is also hitting the secondhand stores to find her Coachella wardrobe.

Fifty Shades Darker star Dakota Johnson is determined to make the vintage T-shirt a thing again this summer (17).

The 27-year-old actress was spotted out shopping in Los Angeles on Monday (27Mar17) wearing a faded The Flaming Lips top, which sported the phrase "Peace and Punk Rock".

So what, you might say, but Dakota has also been photographed in a vintage Johnny Cash tee and an old-school Los Angeles Lakers shirt in the past week.

One pal says, "Dakota knows how to dress it up for premieres and red carpet events but she has quite a cool vintage T-shirt collection and she's a rocker at heart when she's out and about."

Meanwhile, the actress' fellow vintage vamp, Vanessa Hudgens, is preparing to hit Los Angeles' secondhand stores to pick up a few items for this year's (17) Coachella festival in the California desert.

A regular at the two-weekend event, the Sucker Punch star was worried she'd miss the festivities next month (Apr17) due to a prior work commitment, but filming has been pushed back and now Vanessa's diary is wide open and Coachella awaits.

And that means she has to go shopping.

"I honestly don't know what I'll be wearing (at Coachella)," the actress recently told Access Hollywood Live. "I need to go vintage shopping and just start finding some fun stuff. We'll see... I feel like the 90s have been kinda big this year, so maybe something in that world."

Carefree Vanessa now can't wait to get back to the festival grounds in Indio and hang out, adding, "I always take my shoes off on the first day and run around barefoot and listen to good music with great friends and express yourself with what you're wearing."

© Cover Media

