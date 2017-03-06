Dan Stevens used to be 'allergic' to the gym

Share

Dan Stevens and Luke Evans have both opened up about their fitness regimes.

Dan Stevens has decided to focus more on his health as he gets older, after previously feeling "allergic" to the gym.

The 34-year-old actor isn't someone who is famous for stripping off on screen but he admits he's felt more motivated to get into shape as time goes on - especially now he's a family man.

“I’ve taken better care of myself in the past four or five years - I used to be allergic to the gym. That’s maybe part of growing up a bit and becoming a dad,” Dan, who has a young son and daughter with wife Susie Hariet, explained to Britain’s Glamour magazine.

“There have been certain roles, like for (thriller movie) The Guest, which I worked hard for. But with (period TV show) Downton (Abbey), I was in three layers of tweed. You never had to show much as a nipple," he laughed.

Dan’s latest project is Disney’s live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast, in which he plays the title creature opposite Emma Watson as Belle. Dracula Untold actor Luke Evans plays the film’s vain antagonist Gaston, but he doesn't share his alter ego's vanity. However, he does like to ensure he looks good if he steps out on a red carpet.

“I do take more pride in my appearance when I’m going to an event. I like dressing up. Did you know I won Glamour’s Best Dressed Man (in) 2016? I’m going to ruin it and start wearing clown outfits now,” Luke told the publication during his joint interview with Dan, who chimed in to joke he’s after this year’s (17) title.

Luke also divulged on his fitness regime, especially as someone whose movie roles often see him bare his toned torso.

“When it comes to working out, I like to be in a semi-fit state, but not every job I do necessarily means I’m going to take my top off,” he shrugged.

