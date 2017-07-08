Danielle Brooks: 'Chunky girls can be superheroes'

Share

Danielle Brooks was "honored" to sing at her Orange Is the New Black co-star Samira Wiley's wedding.

Danielle Brooks wants to show young talent that it's possible to play a diverse range of characters.

The actress is known for her role as Tasha 'Taystee' Jefferson on the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black, and for her Tony Award-nominated performance in the 2015 Broadway production of The Color Purple.

When it comes to her legacy, Danielle hopes that she will be able to help inspire a new generation of performers to break free of stereotype.

"I want to show little chunky girls that they can be superheroes, that they can be love interests," she told Diva Magazine. "I want to build an empire creating more options for women to feel stylish. I want to encourage women, and men, to live truthfully and fully in their skin and love themselves. That's my goal in life."

The 27-year-old is also passionate advocate for body positivity, and recently went make-up free for a photoshoot for People's 2017 Most Beautiful Women issue. And Danielle is also happy to see more diversity and inclusivity occurring within the beauty industry.

"Growing up, I did not see enough dark-skinned women that looked like me. It's important to see beauty, rename it and claim it. Our melanin is golden and to be celebrated," she said.

Meanwhile, the star also spoke about how she confronts her fears and nerves on a daily basis. Being asked to perform at her Orange Is the New Black co-star Samira Wiley's wedding to Lauren Morelli in March (17) was an honor for Danielle, who sang Sara Bareilles' I Choose You at the nuptials, but also a terrifying prospect.

"The most nerve-wracking thing you can ever do is sing at someone's wedding, oh my God. I was very honored that they let me a part of their special moment. It was gorgeous," the actress smiled.

© Cover Media