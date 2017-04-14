Dannii Minogue: ‘I let my hair team push the boundaries’

Share

Dannii Minogue has encouraged women to play up to their personalities in terms of the hair and make-up looks they choose.

Dannii Minogue says yes to “pretty much anything” her hair team suggest when it comes to prepping for big events.

The 45-year-old singer, who is Australia’s L’Oreal Professional Hair Muse for 2017, is known for always having on-trend tresses, and recently unveiled the newly-dyed pink ends to her locks.

When it comes to getting ready for various carpet appearances, Dannii is a fan of pushing the boat out – but leaves it up to the experts in terms of what she will have done.

“For work, I let my hair team go for gold, I say yes to pretty much anything, as I trust them and they can push the boundaries in some areas of my work,” she smiled to Australian website Rescu.

“For me personally I look to Hollywood red carpet looks, as they will be polished and show trends, but still keep it very wearable, so I could use elements into my own beauty looks.

“But, for the Logies (Australian awards) coming up for example, I’m hoping to have a little more fun with my look, because, why not?”

It’s not only her hair that Dannii plays around with; she also enjoys injecting some color into her look via her make-up.

And with regards to what era she takes cosmetic inspiration from, the star looks back to her headline-grabbing looks in the ‘80s.

“I look back to my 80’s vinyls and feel like cutting my hair short and wearing a tailored suit, wearing crazy colored eye make-up and bright nails,” she laughed.

“Even guys in the 80’s used to wear eye make-up, but in a masculine way, but even though we have modernized our looks, I feel more women are wearing more colour in lips and trying different looks, not just one look for years like our mums used to – we have different personalities and we should play up to them.”

