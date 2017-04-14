  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Dannii Minogue: ‘I let my hair team push the boundarie...

Dannii Minogue: ‘I let my hair team push the boundaries’

Dannii Minogue: ‘I let my hair team push the boundaries’
Dannii Minogue
Posted by Cover Media on April 14, 2017 at 11:30 am
Dannii Minogue has encouraged women to play up to their personalities in terms of the hair and make-up looks they choose.

Dannii Minogue says yes to “pretty much anything” her hair team suggest when it comes to prepping for big events.

The 45-year-old singer, who is Australia’s L’Oreal Professional Hair Muse for 2017, is known for always having on-trend tresses, and recently unveiled the newly-dyed pink ends to her locks.

When it comes to getting ready for various carpet appearances, Dannii is a fan of pushing the boat out – but leaves it up to the experts in terms of what she will have done.

“For work, I let my hair team go for gold, I say yes to pretty much anything, as I trust them and they can push the boundaries in some areas of my work,” she smiled to Australian website Rescu.

“For me personally I look to Hollywood red carpet looks, as they will be polished and show trends, but still keep it very wearable, so I could use elements into my own beauty looks.

“But, for the Logies (Australian awards) coming up for example, I’m hoping to have a little more fun with my look, because, why not?”

It’s not only her hair that Dannii plays around with; she also enjoys injecting some color into her look via her make-up.

And with regards to what era she takes cosmetic inspiration from, the star looks back to her headline-grabbing looks in the ‘80s.

“I look back to my 80’s vinyls and feel like cutting my hair short and wearing a tailored suit, wearing crazy colored eye make-up and bright nails,” she laughed.

“Even guys in the 80’s used to wear eye make-up, but in a masculine way, but even though we have modernized our looks, I feel more women are wearing more colour in lips and trying different looks, not just one look for years like our mums used to – we have different personalities and we should play up to them.”

© Cover Media

Related news

DJ Khaled mostly wears custom-made ensembles

Posted on 01/04/2017
DJ Khaled's stylist Terrell Jones appreciates the rapper's willingness to wear color and pattern.

Amanda Seyfried prefers to wear sweet fragrances

Posted on 08/04/2017
Amanda Seyfried relies on spa treatments and sauna visits to keep her skin in top condition.

Jared Leto doesn’t have a strong interest in fashion

Posted on 08/04/2017
Jared Leto loved shooting the new campaign for Gucci Guilty Absolute in Venice, Italy.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Top 5 Most Exotic Wedding Destinations

All photo albums

Facebook