Danny Masterson vehemently denies sexual assault accusations

Former Scientologist Leah Remini encouraged the That '70s Show star's accusers to come forward.

Actor Danny Masterson is denying reports he is under investigation for raping fellow members of the Church of Scientology.

According to journalist Tony Ortega's Scientology blog, The Underground Bunker, the That '70s Show star is being investigated by officials at the Los Angeles Police Department for sexually assaulting three women.

Ortega claims an alleged victim, named Chrissie Carnell, has accused the 40-year-old of sodomizing her while they were dating in 2001. Carnell didn't report the alleged incident because officials at the church "threatened me that if I ever told anyone or reported him to the police that I would be declared a 'suppressive person' and lose everything and everyone."

Another alleged sexual assault was detailed in the report and a second woman claimed Masterson raped her at a party in 2004, while she was unconscious. The woman claimed she woke up during the assault, but Masterson choked her and she passed out again. The investigation was reportedly closed after police interviewed witnesses, who contradicted her account.

According to the report, the women decided to come forward after watching Leah Remini's Scientology and the Aftermath TV series, in which the actress, who is no longer a Scientologist, spoke out about similar incidents. Remini also reportedly encouraged the women to come forward with their allegations.

"I met with the LAPD. I met with Detective Reyes, and I told her these victims deserve to be heard," Remini told the website. "I asked her to do the right thing by these girls, and I told her that the world is watching."

No charges have been filed against Masterson and he is now vehemently denying the claims.

"We are aware of Chrissie Carnell's 16-year-old allegations," a statement from his representative to GossipCop reads. "It was only after Chrissie Carnell was in contact with Leah Remini that she made allegations of sexual assault by Mr. Masterson. The alleged incident occurred in the middle of their 6 year relationship, after which she continued to be his longtime girlfriend."

"Significantly, during their relationship she made numerous inconsistent claims that she was previously raped by at least 3 other famous actors and musicians. When Danny ended the relationship she continued to pursue him, even making threats to beat up his current wife Bijou Phillips unless she left him. In fact, we are informed by the Church that the only demand Chrissie Carnell made of the Church after Danny broke up with her was asking for their help to intervene so the breakup would not be permanent."

The rep also addresses the other accusation against the actor, made "approximately 14 years ago", adding, "the LAPD interviewed numerous witnesses and determined the claim had no merit".

"Based on reading the anti-Scientology blog that posted this story, these false allegations appear to be motivated to boost Leah Remini's anti-Scientology television series," the statement continues.

