Dascha Polanco breaks fashion rules

Dascha Polanco has felt most comfortable in pieces other people have criticised.

Dascha Polanco believes fashion rules are meant to be broken.

The Orange Is the New Black actress rocks her curvaceous figure in all sorts of chic outfits, from a black pant suit with just a bra under the jacket at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards to a one-sleeved floral dress at the recent Fragrance Awards.

Dascha says that fashion is inclusive and suits people of all shapes and sizes, and insists that style should be determined by how the wearer feels.

“I break rules all the time. It comes down to the individual,” she told Mic.com. “If you feel comfortable in that and you feel you’re your most confident in that, and that’s what you want to wear, I think that’s the point of reference.

“You know, there’s plenty of times that I’ve wore things people have criticized me for or not loved, hated, but at the end of the day, I felt the most confident in it.”

She further noted that brands, blogs, and social media shouldn’t dictate what pieces people should wear, urging fashion fans to put themselves first when it comes to their wardrobe.

Dascha, 34, was also quizzed on her definition of beauty as an Afro-Latina and dealing with the expectations put on women from both communities.

“I remember there was a time when curves were not in, honey. Where it was like, everyone was getting boobs in, it was all about boobs. But now it’s a different story, now people are more open to embracing curves and embracing petite,” she mused.

“You know as a Latina, I am not going to fight against being Latina and looking the way I am anymore. I’m working on how to love that, love those attributes, love the fact that I have so many different roots within me that make this beautiful combination.”

