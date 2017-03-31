Dascha Polanco takes designers' rejection with a pinch of salt

Share

Dascha Polanco hopes one day to no longer feel restricted with what brands she can wear.

Dascha Polanco no longer gets upset when designers decline to dress her for Hollywood events.

The 34-year-old star's role as prison inmate Dayanara Diaz on hit Netflix show Orange Is the New Black made her a global sensation and she's now a red carpet regular, highlighting her enviable curves in countless stylish outfits.

While she manages to pull of looking fabulous with ease, Dascha admits it's been somewhat of a challenge finding famous labels that fit as so many of them only stock sample sizes and refuse to cater to women who don't conform to those measurements.

"I want to have the freedom to say, 'Today I feel like wearing Dolce and Gabbana. Tomorrow I feel like wearing Versace. The day after that I feel like wearing Tracy Reese.' It would be nice not to feel restricted in my choices just because the designer doesn't like my size," she sighed to New York Magazine's The Cut.

"I can see the steps of when they're going towards rejection. You can tell when they're dodging your phone calls, and you know when they're not going to email you back. Before, I used to personalize it but now I can see right through them, and it's better for me mentally to just realize that they haven't gotten with the program."

She has noticed progression in some areas, naming the Lane Bryant advertisements featuring her co-star Danielle Brooks and Empire actress Gabourey Sidibe as a big step forward. But for Dascha there's still a lot that needs to be done as she insists other brands need to follow suit and open themselves up to women of all shapes and sizes.

"It's about having equal opportunities for everyone," she added. "It's not to discourage their Kate Moss; it's to have a Kate Moss, a Tyra Banks, and curvy models included and not separate."

