Dave Franco opens up about 'really special' wedding

Dave Franco and Alison Brie's recent wedding was "intimate and fun", according to the actor.

Dave Franco is still keeping quiet about his secret wedding to Alison Brie, but did admit the nuptials were "really special".

The 31-year-old actor made his first public appearance as a married man as he promoted The LEGO Ninjago Movie at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Wednesday (29Mar17).

Despite doing his utmost to keep details about the ceremony a secret, Dave did let slip that he and his bride had enjoyed every second of their big day.

"It was great, it was really special," he smiled during a chat with Entertainment Tonight. "It was intimate, and it was really fun."

He also revealed it was always his and Alison's intention to keep their wedding "low profile".

It's unclear whether or not Dave's brothers James and Tom were best men for the nuptials. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight last year (16), Dave admitted he and Alison were steering clear of having a traditional ceremony.

"I don't know if I'm gonna have a best man," he said. "I feel like when we do eventually get married, we're not gonna do a lot of the traditions, and we're just gonna make it easy."

Dave met former Mad Men star Alison at the 2012 Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, Louisiana, and they became engaged in August, 2015 after the Nerve actor presented his fiancee with a rose gold Irene Neuwirth diamond ring.

Last year (16), Alison revealed she had no intentions of ever becoming a bride until she fell in love with James Franco's younger brother.

The How to Be Single star told the New York Post she was never the kind of girl to dream about her wedding day as a child, and after deciding to pursue a "crazy" career in Hollywood, she wrote off her chances of ever settling down.

"I never wanted to get married," she said. "I was just like, 'Well, that's not my path in life, because I'm choosing this crazy lifestyle'."

