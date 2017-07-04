David Beckham marks 18th wedding anniversary with sweet throwback snap

Share

David and Victoria Beckham have become one of the world's most famous couples since marrying 18 years ago.

David Beckham has marked 18 years of marriage to wife Victoria Beckham with a sweet throwback snap.

The 42-year-old former footballer and his ex-Spice Girls singer spouse remain one of the most famous couples in the world, having wed in 1999.

But while they are both known for their stylish personas these days, that wasn't always the case - with David looking back at one of their many misguided attempts at being fashionable in a message uploaded on Tuesday (04Jul17).

Sharing a snap of the pair wearing matching Versace black leather ensembles, David wrote alongside the image on Instagram: "Wow we really did this (blushing emoji). Happy Anniversary to an amazing wife, mummy and strong business woman Love you x."

David previously admitted that he and Victoria were both embarrassed by the leather look, telling H&M magazine: "Me and Victoria wore matching black leather outfits once (sic). They were Versace. But that's one when I look back and am like, 'What were we thinking?' We laugh about that one. I remember that it's really good until you do it as a couple. I look back on some stuff and think I can't believe I actually wore that. I have no regrets, though - I knew at the time it was good."

Since marrying, David and Victoria have gone on to have four children, all of whom did their bit to help their parents celebrate their big day.

Using Instagram's Stories function, Victoria shared that their children had put on a delicious breakfast for their parents, complete with balloons reading "18".

When it came to her own tribute to David, the 43-year-old shared a picture from their wedding day, showing her wearing a cream silk Vivienne Westwood gown while gazing lovingly at her beau, who was holding baby Brooklyn.

"I love you. Kisses x," the fashion designer wrote next to the picture.

