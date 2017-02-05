David Beckham slams reports suggesting his charitable efforts are done solely to achieve knighthood

Posted by Cover Media on February 5, 2017 at 12:30 am
The soccer star is proud of his philanthropic work.

David Beckham has slammed "deliberately inaccurate" reports suggesting he is only working with UNICEF to become a knight.

The football legend became a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2005, two years after he received an Order of the British Empire (OBE) accolade from U.K. royals in 2003, and he has since helped raise millions of dollars for the philanthropic organization.

But on Friday (03Feb17) outlets published excerpts of hacked emails allegedly written by the football legend, in which he is quoted as writing, "unless it’s a knighthood f**k off", while referring to the inspiration behind his charity work.

However, the sports star denies that his charitable efforts are only being undertaken so he can one day become a British knight and be referred to as the honorable 'Sir David Beckham'.

“This story is based on outdated material taken out of context from hacked and doctored private emails from a third party server and gives a deliberately inaccurate picture,” a spokesperson for David tells People in a statement on Saturday (04Feb17). “David and UNICEF have had a powerful partnership in support of children for over 15 years. The David Beckham 7 Fund specifically has raised millions of pounds and helped millions of vulnerable children around the world."

UNICEF bosses have also come out to support Beckham amid the controversy by posting a statement on the charity's website along with a comprehensive list of all the charitable deeds the soccer star has performed with the organization over the years.

“David and UNICEF are rightly proud of what they have and will continue to achieve together and are happy to let the facts speak for themselves," the statement from Beckham's representative concludes.

