David Bowie posthumously triumphs at 2017 BRIT Awards

The winners of the 2017 BRIT Awards have been announced.

The late David Bowie was the big winner at the 2017 BRIT Awards at London's O2 Arena on Wednesday (22Feb17).

The rock icon, who passed away aged 69 after a battle with cancer in January last year (16), won two of the night's most prestigious prizes, the Mastercard British Album Of The Year and the British Male Solo Artist statuettes.

David's son Duncan Jones accepted the album of the year award on behalf of his father, and gave an emotional speech spanning three generations of his family.

"I lost my dad late year but I also became a dad and I was...thinking what would I want my son to know about his granddad and I think it would be the same thing that most of my dad's fans have taken away over the last 50 years."

Referencing his father's quirky 1971 track Kooks, he added, "He's always been there supporting people who are a little bit weird or a little bit strange or a little bit different. So this award is for all the Kooks and all the people who make the Kooks. Thanks."

Michael C. Hall, the star of Bowie's stage musical Lazarus picked up the late rock icon's other award, and also gave an emotional tribute to him.

The other major moment of the night came when Little Mix won the Best British Single prize, with their song Shout Out To My Ex winning ahead of Pillowtalk, a song by bandmember Perrie Edwards’ actual ex-fiance Zayn Malik.

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall gave the girl group’s exes a shout out herself during their acceptance speech, while after her band's first BRIT Awards victory, Perrie was seen cozying up to her new beau, Arsenal soccer star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Zayn also lost out to his former One Direction bandmates in the British Artist Video of the Year category, as the group, who went on hiatus at the start of last year (16), won for the video promoting their nostalgic hit History.

Last year’s biggest winner, Adele, did not go home entirely empty handed, winning the Global Success Award, while Emeli Sande succeeded her as Best British Female Solo Artist.

The 1975 won the Best British Band award, while Drake and Beyonce took home the International Solo Artist honors.

Little Mix opened the ceremony with a spectacular performance of their song Shout Out To My Ex. Other performers included Bruno Mars, The 1975, Katy Perry, Skepta and Ed Sheeran, who was joined on stage by British grime star Stormzy to collaborate on Ed's new hits Castle on the Hill and Shape of You .

Bowie was not the only late musician celebrated on the night as Andrew Ridgeley and Chris Martin led a moving tribute to George Michael, who passed away on Christmas Day last year (16).

Chris combined with footage of George to duet on a rendition of the late star’s song A Different Corner, while Andrew gave a speech outlining how much his former bandmate meant to him.

Eighteen time BRIT Award winner Robbie Williams closed the show, performing a medley of his hits and picking up the prestigious Icon Award.

THE FULL LIST OF 2017 BRIT AWARD WINNERS IS:

British Male Solo Artist

David Bowie

British Female Solo Artist

Emeli Sande

British Group

The 1975

British Breakthrough Act

Rag ‘N’ Bone Man

Critics’ Choice

Rag ‘N’ Bone Man

British Single

Little Mix - Shout Out To My Ex

International Male Solo Artist

Drake

International Female Solo Artist

Beyonce

Global Success Award

Adele

International Group

A Tribe Called Quest

BRITS Icon Award

Robbie Williams

