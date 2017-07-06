David Guetta never understood the hate for Justin Bieber

Share

The dance star admires Bieber's decision to tackle "cutting-edge" new material.

French DJ David Guetta has no idea why critics loved to hate Justin Bieber when he was a teenage pop star, insisting the backlash was "ridiculous".

The Titanium hitmaker recently teamed up with Justin for their new single 2U, but years before they ever met, David recalls one reporter trying to coax the dance star into taking aim at the youngster, who broke into the charts at just 15 years old.

"I remember getting interviewed at the time and the journalist was trying to have me make fun of him, this was years ago," he told dailytelegraph.com.au.

"If you were an adult, he was like, the one artist who was cool to hate and I always felt like it was ridiculous because he was an amazing artist. He was a teenager making music for teenagers."

Now the two artists have had the opportunity to work together, David is even more supportive of Justin's career, especially as the pop superstar has since branched out into other music genres, dominating the dance, hip-hop, and Latin charts.

"When he came back with all the latest records, he didn't go for easy commercial obvious type of pop," Guetta said, referring to his recent run of hits with artists like Major Lazer, DJ Snake, DJ Khaled, and Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, who he worked with to remix their summer smash Despacito.

"For him to make these kinds of choices... it is really cutting edge," the producer continued. "He has the guts to risk his career in order to reinvent himself, and I respect this a lot because I have had to do this myself and I know how hard it is."

