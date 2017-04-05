David Schwimmer and his wife take a marriage break

The Friends star has asked the media to respect his privacy as he and his wife of six years determine the future of their relationship.

David Schwimmer and his wife Zoe Buckman have separated.

In a statement obtained by Us Weekly, the former Friends star and his wife of six years have confirmed the news, explaining they are taking a break to re-evaluate their relationship.

"It is with great love, respect and friendship that we have decided to take some time apart while we determine the future of our relationship," the pair states.

"Our priority is, of course, our daughter's happiness and well being during this challenging time, and so we ask for your support and respect for our privacy as we continue to raise her together and navigate this new chapter for our family."

Schwimmer, 50, and British photographer Buckman, 31, met when he was directing the 2007 romantic comedy Run in London. She relocated to Los Angeles to be with the actor and the couple wed in June, 2010.

Buckman gave birth to the pair's only child, Cleo, in May, 2011.

News of the separation comes a day after Schwimmer launched a film series aimed at highlighting sexual harassment.

He appears in one of director Sigal Avin's short #ThatsHarassment films, and admitted he felt compelled to get involved as harassment has plagued all the women in his family.

"Every woman in my family, in my life, has been harassed, except my daughter, thank God, who's only six," he told Cosmopolitan.com.

"The whole purpose of this (campaign) is to encourage people and to give them the courage to speak out if they're a victim themselves of harassment, or if they witness or are aware of sexual harassment. The reality (is that) this kind of harassment takes place in the workplace, in a professional environment. And that means it's about power. The problem is that people don't step forward or say something if they're witnessing it because of fear of retaliation."

