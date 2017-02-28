David Spade asked ambulance crew to drop him off at dinner after car crash

Share

The comedian was initially shaken up when his Range Rover was involved in a three-car smash.

Funnyman David Spade cheekily asked paramedics to drop him off at a restaurant after they treated him following a car crash in Beverly Hills at the beginning of January (17).

The Joe Dirt star's Range Rover was crushed in a three-car pile-up on 4 January (17) as he was heading to dinner.

The crash was such a big deal, the airbags in Spade's car deployed and one of his vehicle's rear tires flew into the air.

Reports from the scene of the accident suggested the shaken-up comedian suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, but he insists the ambulance he left in actually took him to meet friends for dinner.

Recalling the crash during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday (28Feb17), Spade said, "I spun and hit another car and then I spun out in the middle of the road and I have never been in an accident that real... There's people screaming and just, I couldn't move.

"You could see my tyre got ripped off... my whole back tyre and part of the axle was on the next street by the ambulance, and the cop goes, 'This is horrible, I've never seen it this bad!'"

David walked away from the accident with only a broken rib - an injury that wasn't initially spotted by the paramedics, who gave him the all clear at the scene and offered to take him to the hospital.

Spade decided not to waste anyone's time and asked the driver to drop him off at a restaurant, where friends were waiting for him.

"Overall I came out of it OK," he told Ellen.

He only realized he'd suffered a rib injury the following morning as he tried to get out of bed.

