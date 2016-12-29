Debbie Reynolds dead at 84

Debbie Reynolds dead at 84
Debbie Reynolds dead at 84
Posted by Cover Media on December 29, 2016 at 12:30 am
The veteran actress suffered a stroke while reportedly planning her daughter Carrie Fisher's funeral.

Movie veteran Debbie Reynolds has died a day after her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher.

The 84-year-old Singin' in the Rain star was hospitalized on Wednesday (28Dec16) after suffering a stroke at her son Todd Fisher's home. She was reportedly organizing her daughter's funeral when she fell ill.

Hollywood was quick to react to the news she had been hospitalized so soon after Carrie's death with William Shatner and Mia Farrow among the first to wish her well.

Shatner was quick to react to the news, tweeting: "I heard about Debbie Reynolds. Let's pray that it's nothing serious", while actress Farrow added: "no words dear Debbie - just the love - all the love."

Meanwhile, songwriter Diane Warren tweeted: "Step the f**k away from Debbie Reynolds 2016. Just. Step. The. F**k. Away", and Shatner's former Star Trek castmate George Takei added: "Wishing Debbie Reynolds health and recovery. My heart goes out to her and her family."

Reynolds was taken to a nearby hospital emergency room, where her condition was described as "fair to serious", according to TMZ.

The veteran's publicist did not respond to requests for a comment, but actress Joely Fisher, the daughter of the 83-year-old's former husband Eddie Fisher, wished her well.

"God speed mama," she tweeted underneath a shot of herself with Debbie.

Debbie divorced Fisher in 1959 after his affair with Elizabeth Taylor and went on to marry Harry Karl and Richard Hamlett.

As well as starring alongside Gene Kelly in Singin' in the Rain, Reynolds' film credits included Tammy & the Bachelor, How The West Was Won, and The Bodyguard. She also starred in her own TV series, The Debbie Reynolds Show, which ran from 1969 to 1970.

Born Mary Frances Reynolds in El Paso, Texas, she became a starlet at MGM after winning a beauty contest at the age of 16, and went on to front a series of movie musicals throughout the 1950s.

She picked up an Oscar nomination for her performance in 1964's The Unsinkable Molly Brown.

Debbie famously collected Hollywood memorabilia, housed in her many museums and storage spaces. In recent years, she staged a series of auctions to sell off many of the items, which included costumes and shoes Judy Garland wore as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz.

© Cover Media

Related news

Carrie Fisher dead at 60

Posted on 27/12/2016
The Star Wars icon passed away in hospital on Tuesday morning.

Jamie Lee Curtis: 'Carrie Fisher's spirit will live on in daughter Billie Lourd'

Posted on 28/12/2016
J.J. Abrams and Daisy Ridley have also offered up tributes to Fisher.

Mark Hamill remembers 'space twin' Carrie Fisher in touching tribute

Posted on 28/12/2016
Mark Hamill released a touching statement following his Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher's untimely death on Tuesday (27Dec16).

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

NYE: Things to do in Montreal

All photo albums

Facebook