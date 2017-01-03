Debra Messing quashes Will & Grace revival rumors

Posted by Cover Media on January 3, 2017 at 3:30 pm
Debra Messing has dampened reports that a Will & Grace revival is in the works.

Debra Messing has shot down actor Leslie Jordan's comments that Will & Grace is set to return to TV.

Rumors of a revival have been rife since stars Debra, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally reunited late last year (16) for a 10-minute video encouraging Americans to vote in the 2016 presidential election.

But Debra, who played Grace Adler in the popular sitcom, has shot down reports that a new series has been greenlit on Twitter on Monday (02Jan17), writing "Sadly Leslie was wrong. Nothing beyond talks."

Her comment comes after frequent Will & Grace guest star Leslie Jordan claimed a comeback show was a done deal.

"It's back," he said during a recent interview with KPBS. "(NBC) has ordered 10 (episodes). It'll be for next season, so they'll go in July."

Many of the show's stars have said they're open to returning to the popular show, which originally aired from 1998 to 2006 and scored 16 Emmy wins.

Despite Debra's comments, there are still indicators that more episodes may be on the way.

Megan, who played Karen Walker, did little to dampen the gossip when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live in December (16).

"Well, there is some interest and people have been talking, there's some rumors," she told host Andy Cohen. "From what I can tell, a lot of people really want the show to come back so we'll see what happens."

And Debra told People magazine in September (16), "If there was a Will & Grace 2.0, my wish is that we did 10 (episodes) on, like, Netflix or Amazon or somewhere where it could be the naughty version of Will & Grace."

Reboots continue to remain in high demand, with the recent revival of shows such as Gilmore Girls and Fuller House proving popular.

© Cover Media

