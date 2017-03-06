  • Home
Demi Lovato and Christina Milian shine in silver at iHeartRadio Awards

Demi Lovato
Posted by Cover Media on March 6, 2017 at 4:00 am
The boys also got it right at the music ceremony, with Ansel Elgort, Joe Jonas and Glee’s Darren Criss impressing with their outfits.

Demi Lovato and Christina Milian both rocked futuristic fashion at Sunday night’s (05Mar17) iHeartRadio Awards.

Demi walked the red carpet in a silver skirt, crop top, oversized belt and biker jacket combo, which she paired with matching heels. The look was finished with a classic smoky eye and Demi’s dark locks were worn poker straight in a middle parting.

Taking to Snapchat before the ceremony, the 24-year-old captioned an image of her crossed legs in the silver skirt, captioned: “Thick thighs save lives”.

Christina, known for her racy wardrobe choices, went for a more risque look, with her silver Rubin Singer dress featuring a low cut front, showing off her the majority of her cleavage.

Christina wasn't the only one flashing the flesh though, with American music stars Bea Miller and Halsey showing off a little too much skin, with their ill advised outfits landing both singers on worst dressed lists.

Model Heidi Klum always brings the glam factor when attending events, and once again hit the right notes in a striped monochrome mini by Redemption which she matched with strappy Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Fifth Harmony, who now operate as a four piece after singer Camila Cabello left the group, also sizzled on the red carpet – quite literally thanks to Ally Brooke’s flame-motif jacket.

Noah Cyrus also looked sweet in a candy-inspired sheer dress, which showed off just the right amount of skin.

It wasn’t just the girls who got it right with their wardrobe choices; Ansel Elgort, Joe Jonas and Glee’s Darren Criss all got fashion thumbs up on Sunday, though superstar Ed Sheeran looked a bit like an off-duty teacher at the music event.

© Cover Media

