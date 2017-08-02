Demi Lovato hates bipolar 'label'

Share

Demi Lovato hates it when people label her as being bipolar.

The 24-year-old singer was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2011, when she entered rehab with a history of substance abuse, eating disorders and self-harm. Since going public with the condition, Demi has found herself being placed into a specific "bipolar" box - something she doesn't approve of at all.

“I think when people refer to me as being bipolar, it’s something that’s true – I am bipolar – but I don’t like people to use it as a label,” she said during an interview with Elvis Duran as part of the iHeartRadio’s Label Defiers podcast. "It’s something that I have, it’s not who I am."

Instead, Demi would prefer people refer to her with another, different, label - like "activist". She is doing her best to use her voice and profile to raise awareness of mental health struggles, telling Elvis she believes it's incredibly important to encourage conversations about such "taboo" topics.

Certain issues are at the forefront of today's society, due to the suicides of Soundgarden star Chris Cornell and Linkin Park's Chester Bennington in May (17) and July respectively. And while Demi offered her condolences to the families of the two rockers, she hopes that their tragic passings will help encourage people to "speak up".

“It’s a very unfortunate situation and I feel terrible for (their) friends and family, but I know that maybe this will raise the topic into conversation around mental illness and mental health and help somebody," she continued.

"It’s important to speak up about the things you believe in, because your voice will be heard no matter what position you’re in. I just happen to be in a position where more people would hear my voice than they would have 10 to 15 years ago, so I use my voice to do more than just sing...

“Whether it’s in a situation where they need to rise above whatever negativity they have going on in their life or whether it’s to get through a heartbreak or whether it’s to make a memory to falling in love - I think that it’s just important to create music and to be as honest and real about it as possible.”

