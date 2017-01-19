Demi Lovato: 'I have too many tattoos to act'

Share

The singer has 20 tattoos all over her body.

Singer Demi Lovato fears her body of art may interfere with a return to movies and TV.

The former Disney star is making an acting comeback of sorts by taking over Katy Perry's Smurfette character in the new Smurfs film The Lost Village, but she fears it will be a while before she actually appears on screen again - and a lot of that has to do with her tattoos.

"I did get bit by the acting bug a little bit (working on this movie), but I think I started thinking about it the other day, about wanting to go back into acting," Lovato told Entertainment Tonight. "You'd have to cover all my tattoos up and it would take forever."

The 24-year-old, who began her career as an actor, has at least 20 tattoos, but her ink was of little concern for the animated Smurfs, which only required voice work.

"I was able to act and not be in front of a camera, which was really nice. I didn't have to go through hair and makeup, and I didn't have to worry about my camera angles and what not," she said. "So, it was nice to be as animated as I wanted to be, play with my voice and to just have fun with it."

For now, the Cool for the Summer singer plans to focus on her music.

"I'm in the studio right now," Lovato revealed. "It's going really great. I'm just trying to figure out what sound I want to have for the next album."

