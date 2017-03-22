Demi Lovato: 'I'm not nude in leaked photos!'

Posted by Cover Media on March 22, 2017 at 8:30 am
Demi Lovato has played down the personal pictures of her that have been leaked, insisting she's not eve naked in the shots.

Sources told the New York Post's Page Six on Tuesday (21Mar17) that pictures of the Skyscraper star laying on her bed wearing an unzipped top have allegedly been circulating online via a number of pornographic sites. The outlet added that it's unclear how authentic the pictures are and when or where the photos were taken.

On Tuesday night, Demi appeared to confirm the authenticity of the snaps as she took to Twitter to comment on the scandal.

However, she hit back at the claims by some outlets that she is naked in the pictures, tweeting: "I love how everyone’s freaking out about one picture. It’s not nude and it’s just cleavage." She concluded her tweet with a crying laughing emoji.

Demi then added: "Besides the world has seen me nude BY CHOICE before.. #vanityfair #nicetry #cleavagegameonpoint #myboobsarenteventhatbig #angles."

This isn't the first time alleged racy photos of Demi have been hacked - in 2014, naked pictures of the 24-year-old, including ones featuring her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama, appeared online.

Other celebrities who have recently become victims of hackers stealing from their personal accounts include actresses Rhona Mitra, Amanda Seyfried, Mischa Barton, Emma Watson, Katie Cassidy, and Dylan Penn.

Demi's Twitter response to the hack came just hours after she sparked rumours she may be engaged to her MMA fighter beau, Guilherme 'Bomba' Vasconcelos.

Fans were quick to spot a sparkling diamond ring the Confident singer was sporting on her left hand in a Snapchat picture she shared on Tuesday, in which she was seen laying in bed with her eyes closed, alongside the caption: "Sleeeeeepy".

Demi and Guilherme have been dating since last July (16) and it seems as though their romance is going from strength to strength.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight recently about the relationship, Demi smiled: "I'm just having fun, you know? And my life is in a really good place right now. He makes me laugh."

© Cover Media

