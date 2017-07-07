Demi Lovato praises Amy Schumer for hilarious National Bikini Day photo

Share

The funnywoman refuses to be brought down by negative comments about her body.

Demi Lovato has applauded comedienne Amy Schumer for mocking National Bikini Day by posting an unflattering photo of herself online.

Trainwreck star Amy marked the occasion on Wednesday (05Jul17) by breaking from the celebrity norm of picture-perfect swimsuit snaps and sharing a shot of herself smirking as she lounged in the sun in a patterned blue two-piece, with her legs spread wide open.

"National bikini day!" she captioned the hilarious shot.

With an accompanying hashtag, Amy appeared to suggest she hadn't received any invitations to attend the ongoing Paris Fashion Week in France because her curvy figure doesn't fit the typical standards of beauty.

"#wherewasmyparisfashionweekinvite," she added.

Fans were quick to heap praise on Amy for the funny picture, and even pop star Demi, who has been vocal about promoting body confidence, weighed in on the post with her own comment.

"This is everything," the singer remarked, adding multiple emojis of praying hands and smiley faces crying with laughter.

It's not clear when Amy's photo was taken, but the star, who is currently in London, has been known to stand up to body-shaming critics by continuing to share her bikini pictures on social media.

"Is it fat shaming if you know you're not fat and have zero shame in your game? I don't think so," Schumer wrote back in December (16), in response to negative comments she had received following the publication of paparazzi images of the actress on vacation. "I am strong and proud of how I live my life and say what I mean and fight for what I believe in and I have a blast doing it with the people I love."

She also brushed off the continued negativity in April (17), when she shared a number of posts from a trip to the beach.

"I feel great," she captioned the images. "No haters can f (f**k) with my baseline."

