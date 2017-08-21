Demi Lovato works on her self-love every day

Share

Demi Lovato always puts her physical health first, as it contributes to her body.

Demi Lovato is still learning to love her body every day.

The 25-year-old singer may have a toned figure to die for, which she often shows off on social media and on the red carpet, but embracing it doesn't come easily.

Recently, as she launches her second collection with Kate Hudson's sportswear brand Fabletics, Demi has been open about her self confidence and spoke more about how she achieves it during a chat with Instyle.com.

"I'm still learning to love my body. It's a daily thing, and I don't think you ever learn at one point in your life, and then it's fixed forever," she said, adding people's bodies and minds change all the time and that she puts her mental and physical health before her work.

"Physical health is something that is important to me, because it keeps my body in shape, and not from a vain kind of standpoint. It just keeps my organs and my muscles working well. I don't get sick as much. I eat very clean. It's just things that, when you're in a good place, you learn how to deal with those moments of insecurities better."

For her sophomore Fabletics offering, Demi injected different colours into the pieces, with pops of pink and blue replacing the previous lime and coral shades.

Further talking to WWD about the style of the new line, the brunette beauty explained she reflected her own personal taste through the pieces.

"There are certain silhouettes I like on myself - jackets like this, leggings. I don't wear shorts a lot, so I put those in for other people. There are these pants and shorts that have an elastic band that wraps around your waist. It's very flattering and it just gives it a little something more. It's just an edgier look to it," she smiled.

