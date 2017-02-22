Demi Lovato worries about fighter boyfriend before every MMA clash

Share

The star considers his sport "dangerous".

Demi Lovato gets nervous every time her new boyfriend, mixed martial arts fighter Guilherme 'Bomba' Vasconcelos, squares off against an opponent in the cage - because he could be seriously injured.

The 24-year-old singer has been dating the scrapper since the end of last year (16) and admits she loves his sport.

"It's cage fighting... it is dangerous," she said during a taped appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which airs on Wednesday (22Feb17). "Of course (I worry about him)."

But she has no sympathy for the opponents he destroys in the cage, adding, "I don't feel bad. It's a sport."

However, Lovato does admit she often has a deep pit in her stomach when it comes to other concerns – the potential for making a fashion faux pas weighs on her nerves heavily.

The Cool For the Summer singer was reluctant to wear the see-through crocheted Julien MacDonald gown she donned at the Grammys earlier this month (Feb17), especially since she walked the red carpet with her dad, but her stylist and friends insisted she looked too good in it to choose something else.

"I tried on the dress and I was like, 'I'm not wearing this; it's completely see-through', and my stylist was like, 'It looks amazing', and everyone was like, 'It looks amazing'," Demi recalls. "Then I convinced myself. But I was on the red carpet with my dad - and that was awkward... He said he approved, but I don't know if he realized it was see-through!"

The singer also performed onstage at the Grammy Awards as part of a tribute to the Bee Gees, as the band's only surviving member Barry Gibb watched from the audience.

Demi admits she didn't know much about the band before she was asked to be part of the 50th anniversary salute, alongside Tori Kelly and Little Big Town, but she has always loved the Gibb brothers' songs like Stayin' Alive, Saturday Night Fever, and How Deep is Your Love.

"I didn't know much (about them) but I knew the songs," she says. "They're huge."

