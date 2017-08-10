Demi Moore checked with daughter Rumer Willis before signing on to Empire

Share

Empire's first lady Taraji P. Henson said co-star Demi Moore is "like a girlfriend."

Demi Moore sought permission from her eldest daughter Rumer Willis before she accepted a role in TV show Empire.

The 28-year-old, who plays singer Tory Ash on the show, recalled the moment her mum told called to tell her she was considering joining the cast of the hit show in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. And because of their familial relationship, the 54-year-old star was concerned about the potential for stepping on her daughter's toes by signing up to the Fox show, which also stars Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard.

"She actually called me and she said, 'Hey, you know, I know you're going to be doing the show. Was it OK? Would you be alright if I did it?'" Rumer explained to ET. "And I was like, 'Are you kidding me? Absolutely! I'd love that!' Who gets a free chance to hang out with their mom and work? I'm really excited."

Rumer, who has a recurring guest role playing Tory, a friend of Cookie's son Jamal, on Empire, isn't concerned about her famous mother stealing scenes though, because she and Demi won't actually be sharing any. Instead, Demi's mysterious nurse character will have more scenes with Taraji's Cookie and Terrence's Lucious.

"No, we kind of have, we are living in different worlds on the same show, which I think is actually really cool," Rumer shared. "It's fun sometimes because I never necessarily know, other than being at the table read, what the scenes are going to end up being like."

Meanwhile, Empire's first lady Taraji told ET at the summer Television Critics Association panel on Tuesday (08Aug17) that she's loving working with Demi on the upcoming season.

"I have a lot of scenes with Demi Moore. She is just incredible," Taraji gushed. "I love working with her. She's everything I thought she would be - funny, just down to earth... like a girlfriend."

© Cover Media