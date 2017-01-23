Dennis Quaid: 'I never saw any animal abuse on the set of A Dog's Purpose'

Share

Animal lover Ellen DeGeneres urges dog lovers to see the film.

Dennis Quaid has broken his silence about the scandal surrounding alleged animal abuse on the set of his new film.

Video footage of a trainer forcing a terrified German Shepherd into a pool of rushing water surfaced last week (ends20Jan17), prompting officials at animal rights group PETA to call for a boycott of A Dog's Purpose.

Movie bosses launched an investigation into animal treatment on set before canceling the movie's premiere at the weekend and director Lasse Hallstrom revealed he was appalled by what he saw in the video.

Now, during a taped interview with Ellen DeGeneres which will air on her daytime show on Monday (23Jan17), Quaid admits he was also shocked by the behind-the-scenes video of the scared dog, insisting he didn't see anything like that while he was on set.

"The dogs I worked with, and even, like, the donkey, who's also in the movie, all the other animals were treated with the greatest respect and care and compassion," he said.

"I really believe that, for one thing, this video does not tell the entire story, and that the dogs were treated with the greatest respect."

Finding Dory star Ellen, who is a top celebrity animal activist, then defended A Dog's Purpose, urging dog lovers and film fans alike to see the film.

She said, "I would hate to see this movie not be seen because if you love animals, you will love this movie, and it'll make you care even more deeply, and you'll respect them more. And animals deserve that respect because they can't talk for themselves. They don't have a voice. And I think they should be protected."

PETA activists are planning protests outside cinemas all over the country this weekend (27-29Jan17) to shame film fans who buy tickets to see the movie.

