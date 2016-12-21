Denzel Washington: 'I'm not a celebrity, I'm an actor'

Share

Oscar winner Denzel Washington doesn't want to be considered a celebrity.

The actor has been at the top of his profession since winning his first Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in 1989 film Glory, and has become one of Hollywood's most recognizable stars.

Now he's also making a name for himself as a director with his third effort, Fences, in which he stars opposite Viola Davis. However, the actor, who is receiving Oscar buzz for the film adaptation of the August Wilson play, says he doesn't ever want to be considered a celebrity.

“My father worked 50 years for the water department, he was also a minister and he worked three jobs all the time,” Denzel told New York Post gossip column Page Six at the movie's New York premiere on Monday (19Dec16). “He made it, he was successful. Celebrity is really overrated - we don’t want anything to do with celebrity. I am an actor.”

Denzel, who collected a Tony Award for his role in the 2010 Broadway revival of Fences, called the opportunity to bring Wilson's work to cinemas “a privilege, honor and a responsibility...”

"To take this play to the big screen means that it is an opportunity for millions of people to see it instead of thousands,” he said, calling Pulitzer prize-winning playwright Wilson, who died in 2005, "a genius".

In the film version, Denzel reunites with his co-star from the stage play, How to Get Away With Murder's Viola Davis. The Oscar-winner also revealed he has a movie deal with HBO to produce nine other Wilson plays for the screen, starting with Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

