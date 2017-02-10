Denzel Washington's Fences shoot was continuously interrupted by elderly neighbor

Share

Denzel Washington brought the interrupting neighbor to an early screening of the film.

An elderly man interrupted filming on Denzel Washington's new drama Fences every day by offering the star coffee while cameras were rolling.

The Training Day actor had double the responsibility on Fences, a film adaptation of August Wilson's play, as he served as director and actor, portraying the downtrodden Troy alongside Viola Davis, who plays his wife Rose.

They filmed the drama in the Hill District area of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where August grew up, and their home set was surrounded by other houses, one of which was inhabited by the old man.

“When we were filming in Pittsburgh one old chap – Mr Greenly – who lived behind the set," 62-year-old Denzel told chat show host Graham Norton. "He couldn’t hear well and kept coming out of his house every day and ask if I wanted coffee – in the middle of a scene and at any time. He’d get a chair and sit as though he was watching a movie in his back yard."

Denzel invited the neighbor along to watch the finished product at a screening and recalls how Mr. Greenly was "so proud".

Jovan Adepo, who plays Troy's youngest son in the movie, previously said at a press event in December (16) that the community embraced the production.

“The people welcomed us into their homes, made us feel at home. The people really opened up to us," he said, according to CBS Pittsburgh. "They were there with us every step of the way when we were filming.”

Denzel and Viola have both scored Oscar nominations for their roles, which they reprised from their 2010 Broadway revival of the play, while the film is up for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay for the late playwright.

© Cover Media