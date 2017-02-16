Designer Wang Tao praises client Tiffany Trump's style

Share

Tiffany Trump made sure she caught the Taoray Wang show at New York Fashion Week earlier this month (Feb17).

Designer Wang Tao was pleasantly surprised to see Tiffany Trump at her recent New York Fashion Week show.

The Chinese designer, whose brand Taoray Wang showcased in the Big Apple earlier this month (Feb17), has found a firm fan in Tiffany, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump.

"She looks even more beautiful, elegant and confident. I feel very happy and proud," Wang gushed to xinhuanet.com. "I would say she chooses her own style rather than Taoray Wang."

Tiffany has been pictured out in Taoray Wang pieces on numerous occasions, and told WWD after the show she thought the new collection was spectacular.

Known for her classic feminine looks, Tiffany, 23, first met Wang at the designer's Spring/Summer 2017 show in September.

"Tiffany got to know me from her friend's lookbook and she cancelled her flight to Los Angeles to come to my show that day," Wang shared.

"Tiffany went backstage afterwards, expressed her appreciation of my design, and told me she would follow my brand. I thought she said so just out of courtesy at the moment. But she did write to me soon and we had deeper interaction."

Tiffany even chose a white double-breasted coat from the label for her father's inauguration in January.

"She never said to me she is going to wear it that big day. But she did, and showed her admirable elegance and sophistication again with a Taoray Wang," Wang said.

"Tiffany not only wore it, but also clearly stated it is designed by me, she even helped reporters correct the wrong spelling of Tao."

© Cover Media