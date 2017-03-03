Designer Zuhair Murad spent 500 hours creating Adele's Australia Live tour gown

Share

The singer is getting more "daring" with her fashion choices.

Fashion designer Zuhair Murad spent 500 hours in his studio attaching over 10,000 Swarovski crystals to Adele's gorgeous Australia Live tour gown.

The Hello hitmaker debuted the sparkling, floor-length, burgundy number onstage in Perth on Tuesday (28Feb17) at the opening concert of her six-show series Down Under.

Although creating the gown was no easy feat, the celebrity dressmaker thoroughly enjoyed working with hands-on Adele, telling Billboard, "She really liked the look of the gown from the (Fall 2015) runway, so our first step was to show her the gown in person.

"From there, she decided that she wanted to modify it a bit by adding a longer sleeve and she liked the idea of adding more crystals to the bodice to make the gown really sparkle on stage. Her stylist (Gaelle Paul) also shared notes on adjustments that would need to be made to accommodate the particulars of how she has to move onstage and other technical elements of the show."

Zuhair, who has also worked with the likes of Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez in the past, was very impressed with Adele's willingness to take risks with the look, noting she was intent on breaking out from her normal onstage wardrobe.

"She was attracted to the luxurious deep burgundy color and was excited by the off the shoulder silhouette as it was something she hadn’t done before," he explains. "Adele has found a style that works and is comfortable for her, but it seems as though she’s starting to experiment with it a bit - dropping the neckline and getting a little more daring with her look."

© Cover Media