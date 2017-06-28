Desiigner's Panda producer apologizes over lawsuit allegations

Share

Future and Mike Dean both denied having anything to do with legal action over the 2016 hit.

The rap producer behind Desiigner's hit song Panda has publicly apologized to Future, Kanye West, and beatmaker Mike Dean for making "unfounded" allegations about copyright infringement lawsuits.

British-born Menace recently hit headlines after claiming he and Desiigner had been hit with two separate lawsuits from Future and Dean, causing a hold-up in receiving his full compensation for the 2016 tune.

He also alleged Kanye, who sampled the Panda beat for his The Life of Pablo song Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 2, had yet to pay up.

Future vehemently denied pursuing legal action over the track, which he is said to have noted is similar to his F**k Up Some Commas single, while Dean revealed he had initially made a claim for a missing production credit on Panda, but subsequently decided to drop the suit.

Now Menace has taken to Twitter in a bid to clear up the controversy and smooth over relations with the three stars.

"I want to formally apologize to Mike Dean, Kanye, Future and their respective teams for releasing unfounded and sensitive information to the media that could have potentially affected their professional integrity," read a note posted late on Tuesday (27Jun17). "They have always been an immense source of inspiration for me and they will always be extremely influential to my work and my development as a producer."

"I hope that, with time, they will all be able to accept my apologies," he added.

Menace captioned the statement, "Please read, Thank You".

Future, Dean, and Kanye have yet to respond to the apologetic note, while Desiigner has also remained silent over the whole furore.

