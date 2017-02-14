Diane Kruger 'excited' to date

Share

The actress will spend her first Valentine's Day (14Feb17) as a single lady with her friends.

Diane Kruger is "excited" to start dating again following her breakup with Joshua Jackson last year (16).

The Inglourious Basterds star and Joshua split in July (16) after 10 years of dating and the 40-year-old is using her first Valentine's Day as a single lady to get back in the dating game.

"It's kind of good," she told E! News. "I've had a couple of offers to go on dates, so I'm excited."

However, Diane revealed she hasn't taken any potential suitors up on their romantic offers and she will be spending Valentine's Day with her "girlfriends."

"I'll be fine," she joked.

Diane and Joshua have never opened up about the reason behind the split, but in October (16), she hinted at relationship problems. The actress posted a picture on Instagram and added the caption: "A relationship without trust is like having a phone with no service. And what do you do with a phone with no service? You play games."

Meanwhile, Diane was linked to Garrett Hedlund in September (16) after the actors were spotted grabbing drinks in New York, but a representative for the actor subsequently denied the rumors, insisting, "They have been friends for years since they filmed Troy."

Ruth Wilson also hit out at reports suggesting she had embarked on a new romance with Joshua after they were photographed together at Gemma Restaurant in New York in August (16).

"It's boring gossip," she told Vanity Fair magazine. "You can tell from that photo that we're friends. I just sort of go, 'All right, well, whatever, I have to keep answering'.

"If you want an answer about whether we're dating or not, no is the absolute truth," she continued.

