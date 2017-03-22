Diane Kruger goes public with Norman Reedus romance

Share

The actress has firmly moved on from her Joshua Jackson split.

Diane Kruger has left no doubt about her relationship with The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus after they were photographed kissing in New York City.

The Inglourious Basterds star has been friends with Norman since they portrayed lovers in 2015 movie Sky, and now it appears their chemistry onscreen has been reignited in real life.

Diane, 40, and Norman, 48, sparked rumors of a budding romance last month (Feb17), after they were pictured returning from a road trip together in the actor's silver Porsche.

Now the pair has made it clear their relationship is no longer platonic after openly holding hands and smiling after leaving a bar in Manhattan on Tuesday night (21Mar17).

According to an eyewitness, the stars were so smitten with each other, they stopped on a street corner and enjoyed a long make-out session, locking lips for around 30 minutes.

"They looked like they had a great time!" the source told Eonline.com, where images of the couple's public displays of affection have also been published.

Diane and Norman have yet to comment on their new romance, but it appears they have been quietly spending more and more time together in recent months.

According to People.com, the German model/actress also traveled to Paris, France in December (16) to support Norman as he launched a photo exhibition there, showcasing images from his book, The Sun's Coming Up... Like a Big Bald Head.

The relationship is Diane's first since calling it quits with former Dawson's Creek star Joshua Jackson last summer (16), after 10 years together.

Meanwhile, Norman is no stranger to European beauties - he dated Danish supermodel Helena Christensen for five years before splitting in 2003. They share a son named Mingus.

