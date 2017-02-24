Diane Kruger linked to Norman Reedus

Share

The beauty spent Valentine's Day with her girlfriends instead of a potential suitor.

Actress Diane Kruger has sparked rumors of a new romance with The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus after they were photographed together in New York City on Thursday (23Feb17).

The German beauty has been single since splitting from her longterm love Joshua Jackson last July (16), but it appears she may have now moved on.

According to TMZ.com, Diane and Norman had just returned from a road trip together in the actor's silver Porsche on Thursday, when they were snapped unloading their belongings from the vehicle.

The stars have been friends for some time, but their relationship has reportedly turned romantic.

Representatives for the pair have yet to comment on the rumors, but Diane recently admitted she was "excited" to get back on the dating scene again after 10 years with Joshua.

Speaking before Valentine's Day (14Feb17), she told E! News she was making the most of her first holiday unattached.

"It's kind of good," she said. "I've had a couple of offers to go on dates, so I'm excited."

However, Diane, 40, confessed she wasn't taking any potential suitors up on their romantic offers as she had already planned to spend Valentine's Day with her "girlfriends".

"I'll be fine," she joked.

The actress had previously been linked to another movie star, Garrett Hedlund, in September (16) after they were spotted grabbing drinks in the Big Apple, but a representative for the TRON: Legacy star subsequently denied the rumors, insisting, "They have been friends for years since they filmed Troy."

Meanwhile, Norman, 48, has previously enjoyed a romance with supermodel Helena Christensen, the mother of his 17-year-old son Mingus.

© Cover Media