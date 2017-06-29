Diddy to unveil Bad Boy Entertainment Heritage Collection at New York pop-up

Share

The rap icon's new designs are inspired by 1990s streetwear.

Hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs has teamed up with bosses at retailer Macy's on a special Bad Boy Entertainment clothing line.

The founder of the classic record label, which churned out hits from rap legends like The Notorious B.I.G., will offer fans apparel from the Bad Boy Heritage Collection at a pop-up shop in the iconic department store's New York City flagship location for six weeks from 28 June (17).

“Bad Boy is about following your dreams,” Diddy tells Women's Wear Daily of his new fashion project. "It only made sense for me to team up with Macy’s for our Heritage Collection. This collection represents a movement I started in 1993, when I was a dreamer. When you work hard and believe, your dreams can come true. Twenty five years later, I’m still dreaming. We’re still pushing forward. Can’t Stop, won’t stop.”

Diddy's Heritage Collection corresponds with the release of his new documentary, Can't Stop Won't Stop, which is now streaming on Apple Music, and the pop-up shop venture also marks the 20th anniversary of the musician's first album, No Way Out, which was originally released under his former pseudonym Puff Daddy on 1 July, 1997.

The clothing line boasts all types of Bad Boy streetwear, including T-shirts, hats, hoodies, coach jackets and baseball and basketball jerseys. Fans will even be able to buy a replica of the classic yellow Bad Boy jersey Biggie Smalls wore in the video for his 1994 debut single Juicy. Each item is being offered at prices ranging from $28 to $88 and the clothing will be sold at Macy’s locations across the U.S.

