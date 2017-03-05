Diego Luna had TV sex when he was 12

Diego Luna had TV sex when he was 12
Diego Luna
Posted by Cover Media on March 5, 2017 at 2:30 pm
The Mexican star reveals he was just 12 when he was tasked with pulling off his first lovemaking scene in a telenovela.

Star Wars: Rogue One actor Diego Luna had sex on camera before losing his virginity in real life.

The Mexican star reveals he was just 12 when he was tasked with pulling off his first lovemaking scene in a telenovela, and admits it was one of most embarrassing moments of his life.

Appearing on U.S. TV chat show Conan, Diego said, "When you go, 'When was the first time I had sex', you have to remember... I can just rent a film, basically!"

The young Luna was initially thrilled about the idea of getting intimate with the "amazing actress" he had a crush on and dreamed she would be so impressed with his manhood she'd want to date him offscreen - but then he turned up on the day of the shoot.

"I was very nervous," he recalls. "There's 40 people looking at me and I can just think of, 'Ah, I don't want to have a hard-on (erection). Please, please, please, I don't want to get too excited'.

"I was 12. I couldn't control it. She (actress) was very nice. She'd hide it (erection)."

And Diego's dream of impressing his co-star fell flat: "Obviously it didn't happen," he smiled.

© Cover Media

Related news

The Coen Brothers to polish Scarface remake script

Posted on 10/02/2017
David MacKenzie and Pete Berg are reportedly in talks to direct the movie.

Chris Martin celebrates 40th birthday with star-studded Willy Wonka-themed party

Posted on 05/03/2017
Orlando Bloom also attended the bash, marking his first public appearance since news broke of his split from Katy Perry.

Arnold Schwarzenegger: 'I wasn't fired from Celebrity Apprentice'

Posted on 05/03/2017
The Terminator legend and Donald Trump have clashed yet again over the reality show.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

[15 PICS] Celebrities As Children

All photo albums

Facebook