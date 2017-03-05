Diego Luna had TV sex when he was 12

Share

Star Wars: Rogue One actor Diego Luna had sex on camera before losing his virginity in real life.

The Mexican star reveals he was just 12 when he was tasked with pulling off his first lovemaking scene in a telenovela, and admits it was one of most embarrassing moments of his life.

Appearing on U.S. TV chat show Conan, Diego said, "When you go, 'When was the first time I had sex', you have to remember... I can just rent a film, basically!"

The young Luna was initially thrilled about the idea of getting intimate with the "amazing actress" he had a crush on and dreamed she would be so impressed with his manhood she'd want to date him offscreen - but then he turned up on the day of the shoot.

"I was very nervous," he recalls. "There's 40 people looking at me and I can just think of, 'Ah, I don't want to have a hard-on (erection). Please, please, please, I don't want to get too excited'.

"I was 12. I couldn't control it. She (actress) was very nice. She'd hide it (erection)."

And Diego's dream of impressing his co-star fell flat: "Obviously it didn't happen," he smiled.

