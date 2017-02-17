  • Home
Dita Von Teese: 'I wear head to toe body makeup at burlesque shows'

Dita Von Teese
Posted by Cover Media on February 17, 2017 at 4:00 am
The dancer is a "do-it-yourself" kind of girl.

Burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese takes hours to remove her "full body makeup" after she graces the stage.

The 44-year-old beauty is currently performing across North America as part of her The Art of the Teese tour and cosmetics play such a major role in the show, it requires a tremendous effort to scrub off her makeup after a show.

"It takes a long time, actually, to scrub all my makeup off because I'm covered in makeup from head to toe, really," she tells New York Magazine's The Cut. "I wear full body makeup, so it's very unreal on stage, which is a nice effect. There are several layers of body makeup and heavy eye makeup.

"It's really a big process of washing everything off. I use those scrubby gloves, and I love Dr. Bronner's soap. I'm a huge Dr. Bronner's soap fan. I like the rose scent and the almond scent. I'm one of those people that, if I take a shower at night, I'm wide awake. It really takes, like, three hours to unwind after a show."

Dita is meticulous when it comes to her beauty routine and despite her A-list celebrity status, she prefers to do most of the dirty work herself.

"I'm a very do-it-yourself girl, which is why I wrote my book (Your Beauty Mark: The Ultimate Guide to Eccentric Glamour)," she shares. "I don't really like going to beauty salons; I don't like making a fuss.

"I do them (my eyebrows) myself, and I just don't go too far - I just take the minimal off. I've had moments in my life where I've had thinner brows, but I definitely like myself a little more brow. Also, my other secret is - I do dye my own hair (I'm a natural blonde) and I use the hair dye on a thin eyebrow brush and I just paint them on the same way I do my makeup. And if I have times where I'm touching up between hair colorings, I'll use that Just For Men hair color, because you can mix just a pea-sized amount as a touch-up on your eyebrows."

