  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • DJ in Taylor Swift groping trial offers to take polygraph te...

DJ in Taylor Swift groping trial offers to take polygraph test

DJ in Taylor Swift groping trial offers to take polygraph test
Taylor Swift
Posted by Cover Media on August 15, 2017 at 8:30 pm
The radio host initially asked the singer's team for a note to clear up the "misunderstanding" in the hopes of finding a new job.

The DJ found guilty of groping Taylor Swift is considering appealing the lawsuit verdict, offering to take a lie detector test to prove his innocence.

The Bad Blood superstar was awarded a symbolic $1 on Monday (14Aug17) when a jury ruled disgraced radio host David Mueller had assaulted her during a 2013 meet-and-greet backstage at a concert in Denver, Colorado.

Mueller had initially filed a $3 million slander suit against Swift, her mother Andrea, and manager Frank Bell in 2015, claiming their false accusations suggesting he had grabbed the singer's butt during a photo opportunity had cost him his job at a local radio station.

Swift, 27, countersued for assault and battery, and the cases were heard together during a week-long trial in a Denver federal court, where Mueller's slander allegations were dismissed on Friday (11Aug17) due to a lack of evidence.

Following the verdict, Swift released a statement thanking the judge, jury, and her legal team for helping her seek justice on behalf of all victims of sexual assault, but now Mueller is speaking out, insisting he isn't the monster he has been portrayed as in court.

Mueller sat down for his first TV interview about the ruling with ABC News, during which he was asked if "one of America's biggest superstars is lying or at least mistaken" about the encounter.

"What I'm saying is I didn't do what they say I did," he responded. "I didn't do it. I never grabbed her. I never had my hand under her skirt, and I can pass a polygraph (test)."

Addressing the photo at the centre of the scandal, in which Taylor is seen posing in between Mueller and his then-girlfriend, with the DJ's hand positioned behind the singer's skirt, the 55-year-old explained, "I wasn't invited to be in the photo, so I just moved into the shot the best I could."

And the radio personality insists he never wanted to take the case to court in the first place - he had simply requested a note from Swift's team clearing him of any wrongdoing during the incident so he could find a new job.

"I asked for something in writing, which stated that there was a misunderstanding," he said, "and I can take that to possibly convince someone at a radio station to hire me."

Mueller is now weighing up his options to challenge the lawsuit ruling.

© Cover Media

Related news

Judge dismisses slander case against Taylor Swift

Posted on 12/08/2017
The singer's legal team claimed radio host David Mueller failed to prove she's responsible for his unemployment.

Taylor Swift cries during groping trial's closing arguments

Posted on 14/08/2017
The jury members are expected to return a verdict quickly after being handed the case on Monday.

Taylor Swift wins groping trial

Posted on 15/08/2017
A jury in Denver took just a few hours to award the singer a big moral victory against a fired radio personality.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

15 Pics to Make you Smile

All photo albums

Facebook