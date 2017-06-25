DJ Khaled happy to credit his collaborators

Share

DJ Khaled has spoken about the "nightmare" process of gathering legal approval for samples.

DJ Khaled is more than happy to praise his collaborators for their input.

The record producer and DJ has assisted in the production of numerous hip-hop albums, and has called on the likes of Akon, Fat Joe, Birdman, Jay Z, and Chris Brown, among others in the process.

Some critics have questioned exactly what Khaled does, but the 41-year-old puts this down to the fact that he likes to promote the contributions of others rather than his own.

"I produce, I write, I orchestrate. I'm a mogul and one of the biggest DJs you've seen in your life. I'll bust your ass on some turntables," he told Billboard magazine. "The difference with me is this. I show love. I don't hide credit for anybody that works with me. A lot of these producers don't say (who helped them)."

Khaled released his tenth studio album Grateful on Friday (23Jun17), the follow-up to 2016's Major Key.

Shining, the first single from the record, features input from Beyonce and her husband JAY-Z, but Khaled admits that engaging other big-name artists to perform has its difficulties.

"This album I'm making is literally impossible," he shared. "Clearing samples, dealing with other labels. When you work with these big artists, it's very delicate. Legally it's a nightmare."

The star was raised in New Orleans, Louisiana to Palestinian parents who had immigrated to the U.S. And he remains grateful for his success, especially when reflecting on the difficult times he had growing up.

"If I only get two to four hours of sleep, I want to sleep in the biggest bed ever with the most pillows in the world and the most beautifullest (sic) view. I remember sleeping on the floor with one sheet and no pillows. So I don't take nothing for granted," added Khaled.

