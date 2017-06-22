DJ Khaled makes peace with organizers over sound failure at Electric Daisy Carnival

Share

The Wild Thoughts hitmaker was left "frustrated" by the sound problems at the Electric Daisy Carnival that saw him booed offstage by fans.

DJ Khaled no longer blames Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) organizers for the sound failures that marred his set at the festival.

Following his appearance at the event, Khaled accused the organizers of sabotaging his set at the weekend (17-18Jun17).

The I'm the One hitmaker was scheduled to play an hour-long set at the Las Vegas festival but his performance was cut short after being blighted with technical difficulties and sound issues and saw him booed offstage.

In an interview with Los Angeles radio station Power 106, the 41-year-old explained that after arriving over an hour early for his midnight slot on Sunday, when he got backstage to prepare to perform, he discovered they weren't allowing performers to soundcheck and that they didn't have his equipment.

"When I got backstage to the part where it's time to perform, they didn't have my turntables," he explained. "How am I supposed to DJ without my turntables?"

After finding the turntables they then had trouble getting them to work.

The issues meant that Khaled was given a reduced time to perform, of just 10-15 minutes, but even when he arrived on stage the sound was still failing.

"Another artist would have been like, 'Yo, I'm not performing,' because it's not right. And to be honest with you, I shoulda did that and put a message out to the fans saying it's out of my control," he continued. "But instead, I heard the fans chanting my name, showing me love. I was like, cool, I'mma go out..."

A statement sent to Billboard from Insomniac, EDC's promoter, blamed the disastrous appearance on "technical difficulties".

Despite his Instagram outburst, the Wild Thoughts star now says he no longer blames the organizers.

"Stuff happens. Was I frustrated about it not sounding good? Of course I was, but at the end of the day, life goes on,” he shrugged.

