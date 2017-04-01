DJ Khaled mostly wears custom-made ensembles

Share

DJ Khaled's stylist Terrell Jones appreciates the rapper's willingness to wear color and pattern.

DJ Khaled's stylist crafts custom-made ensembles for the music star to wear onstage.

The American rapper and producer always makes a serious style statement when he steps out on the red carpet, whether he's sporting casual street wear or a sharp tuxedo.

DJ Khaled, real name Khaled Mohamed Khaled, has been working with stylist Terrell Jones for the last 14 years on his unique outfits, with the style expert revealing that he makes many of the looks from scratch.

"Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Jordan Brand for sure," Terrell told Billboard of some of Khaled's favorite brands to wear. "But the majority of Khaled's wardrobe is designed by myself and made custom just for him."

Terrell, who has also dressed Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Fat Joe, added that he appreciates Khaled's confidence in trying new trends. In particular, he counts the graphic printed shirt and trouser combinations the star wore in the Nas Album Done video as one of his favorite looks to date.

"Khaled was able to hold his own fashion-wise," said Terrell of the video, which also featured rapper Nas. "He wasn’t afraid to wear color and really represent for the big guys with style."

When it comes to the fashion front, Terrell lists Off-White's Virgil Abloh and LaQuan Smith as designers to watch. But whatever garments he chooses for his clients, the stylists admits that confidence is key with any look.

"Don't be afraid to stand out; always make whatever it is you do your own; and when someone copies or tries to imitate your style, take it as a compliment and run," he shared.

