Doctor Who boss puzzled by gay companion fuss

Current Doctor Who Peter Capaldi will be leaving the show at the end of the year (17).

Departing Doctor Who mastermind Steven Moffat can't believe news the timelord's new assistant is gay has become such a big deal.

Actress Pearl Mackie, who plays the Doctor’s latest sidekick Bill Potts, revealed all about her character's sexuality last month (Mar17) and showrunner Moffat admits he was surprised about the "fuss" her remarks caused.

Mackie's Potts will become the sci-fi show’s first openly gay companion when the series returns to British TV later this month (15Apr17).

At a press screening of the first episode at London’s Ham Yard Hotel, Steven said, "When she did that interview we didn’t know there was going to be all of that fuss. And in a way, there shouldn’t be, that’s kind of nonsense.

“We are not expecting any kind of round of applause or pat on the back for that... The correct response should be, ‘What took you so long?’”

"It is important we don’t make a big fuss of this in a children’s show that communicates directly with children," Moffat scolded the media. "You don’t want young kids who regard themselves as normal and happen to fancy their own gender, we don’t want to make them feel as if they are some kind of special case... Journalists, it is not your job to frighten children - it is my job!"

Mackie replaced longtime Doctor Who sidekick Jenna Coleman a year ago (Apr16), and now the timelord himself, Peter Capaldi, is leaving - after the annual Christmas special at the end of the year - and the Scottish actor admits he'll miss the Tardis.

"It's an incredible thing to wake up in the morning and go, 'Oh, I'm still Doctor Who!' and go and blow up some monsters - and that's how you spend your day," Capaldi said. "When you walk around, people don't see Peter anymore - it's Doctor Who they see - and he gets many more smiles than I do. It'll be sad to say goodbye to him."

His replacement has not been announced, but Capaldi smiled, "I'm sure whoever that person is will be wonderful."

