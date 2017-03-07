Dolly Parton to explore ancestry in new theater show

Share

Dolly Parton is opening a new attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, the home of her Dollywood theme park.

Country music legend Dolly Parton is to explore the life stories of her ancestors in a new theater show.

The Jolene singer, 71, told the story of her childhood in her TV film Coat of Many Colors, and now wants to tell the story of her family's past in Tennessee.

Speaking about her new show, which will take over the former Lumberjack Adventure theatre in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, she says, "This new story is very special to me. That is why during my first visit to the Great Smoky Mountains this year I will open a new show that celebrates my family before I was born."

Dolly's new attraction, which is just down the road from her Dollywood theme park, will celebrate how people lived in Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains.

The country icon turned saviour for many families in the area last year (16), when she raised money for those affected by the wildfires that devastated the region.

She launched the My People Fund via the Dollywood Foundation in December (16), which raised nearly $9 million (£7.1 million) for those left homeless by the disaster.

Her fundraising efforts included a charity telethon featuring more than 20 live and pre-taped performances from stars ranging from Cyndi Lauper, Don McLean, Kenny Rogers, Chris Young, Chris Stapleton and Reba McEntire.

