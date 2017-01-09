Donald Trump hits back at Meryl Streep after Golden Globes speech

Share

Meryl Streep is the latest celebrity to be the subject of President-elect Donald Trump's wrath.

Streep used her speech upon accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) on Sunday (08Jan16) to launch a thinly veiled attack America's next leader.

Although not mentioning Trump by name she highlighted a 2015 incident when the former Celebrity Apprentice host appeared to mock New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski at a campaign rally.

Kovaleski suffers from arthrogryposis, which causes joints to seize up, impairing his movement. Trump was filmed imitating him mockingly while saying he had changed an old story about Muslims allegedly celebrating the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

After her speech, the billionaire turned politician called Streep "overrated" and accused her of being sour because she supported his defeated political rival Hillary Clinton.

"Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes," he wrote on Twitter. "She is a Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him...."groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!"

Kovaleski denies Trump's claim. His original story reported unproven allegations that a small number of Muslims in New Jersey had celebrated the attacks. Trump later said "thousands" of Muslims had been "dancing on rooftops" when the twin towers of the World Trade Center collapsed.

Streep, a three time Oscar winner, did not restrict her verbal attack to the mocking of the reporter, as she slammed controversial immigration policies Trump has championed and called on those present at the Golden Globe Awards to protect the press so they could "safeguard the truth".

She concluded her speech by quoting her departed friend Carrie Fisher, who passed away age 60 last month, saying, "take your broken heart, make it into art."

