Donald Trump: 'Madonna is disgusting'

Share

The newly-elected President was appalled by the singer's 'blowing up the White House' comments.

President Trump has fired off at Madonna for revealing she thought about blowing up the White House after he was elected in November (16).

The pop superstar upset a lot of people with her stirring expletive-laden speech at the anti-Trump Women's March in Washington, D.C. on Saturday (21Jan17), during which she admitted she was very upset about Trump's victory.

She said, "I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House. But I know this won't change anything. We cannot fall into despair. As the poet W.H. Auden once wrote on the eve of World War II, 'We must love one another or die'. I choose love. Are you with me?"

Some Trump supporters have suggested the Material Girl should be arrested for her unpatriotic remarks, while rocker Ted Nugent, who was investigated by officials for threats he made about former leader Barack Obama, has called for Secret Service officials to take her in for questioning.

And now Trump himself has commented on the controversy, calling Madonna "disgusting" during a chat with TV newsman Sean Hannity.

"She's disgusting," he said. "I think she hurt herself very badly. I think she hurt that whole cause. I thought what she said was disgraceful to our country."

Meanwhile, Trump adviser Newt Gingrich has condemned the singer for being part of an "emerging left-wing fascism" and noted she "ought to be arrested".

In a now-deleted Instagram post on Sunday (22Jan17), Madonna attempted to clarify the comments she made during her Women's March speech, insisting her remarks were "taken out of context" by the media, adding, "I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it's important people hear and understand my speech in its entirety."

Trump also took aim at former Saturday Night Live writer Katie Rich for her since-deleted and ill-advised Inauguration Day tweet about his son, Barron - she joked the 10-year-old was America's "first homeschool shooter".

"A person from Saturday Night Live was terrible," Trump said. "I don't mind some humour, but it's terrible. For them to attack... my 10-year-old son... it's a disgrace."

Rich has since apologized for her tweet and she has been suspended from Saturday Night Live.

© Cover Media