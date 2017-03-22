Downton Abbey stars reuniting for new World War Two drama

Share

The news comes after Downton creator Julian Fellowes revealed he had started work on a film adaptation.

Actors Jessica Brown Findlay and Matthew Goode are reuniting onscreen with their former Downton Abbey co-star Lily James for a new period drama.

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society is already in production in the U.K. with Lily in the lead role as journalist Juliet Ashton, who becomes intrigued by a secret book society established during the German occupation of the Channel Islands during World War Two.

Mike Newell is directing the project, and now it's been revealed he has added two of Lily's TV castmates to the film in Jessica and Matthew.

Also joining the line-up is Game of Thrones star Michiel Huisman, Hidden Figures actor Glen Powell, Tom Courtenay from 45 Years, and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel's Penelope Wilton, reports Deadline.com.

The movie, set for release next year (18), is based on Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrow's best-selling novel of the same name, which was published in 2008.

The news of the mini Downton reunion emerges almost three months after show creator Julian Fellowes revealed he had started work on a film version of the award-winning series.

"I've done some work on it because I don't want to be caught out if they (producers) suddenly say yes and then it's all go," he divulged to the London Evening Standard in late January (17). "But there's a lot of things - can we round up all the cast? Can we get them? Also we just need the green light at the beginning. So I don't know any more than that at the moment to be honest."

And Michelle Dockery, who portrayed Lady Mary Crawley on the TV show, recently insisted she was more than ready to get back together with her old castmates.

Asked about a potential big screen return for Lady Mary, the 35-year-old actress told E!, "I don't know when, but I'm hopeful," adding, "I miss the show and my friends on the show.''

Downton Abbey followed the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their domestic servants between 1912 and 1925, and ran for six seasons until 2015.

© Cover Media